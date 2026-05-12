Donald Trump Scheduled For Medical Checkup Amid Health Speculation

Donald Trump is heading back to the doc ... for his 4th publicized appointment since taking office again in 2025 ... amid rabid speculation his health is in decline.

The White House announced Monday the prez has a scheduled medical and dental checkup on May 26 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. No further information was given, though this is described as an annual physical exam.

As you know, the 79-year-old president's health is often a topic of debate, considering his widely publicized love of fast food -- namely McDonald's -- and lack of exercise.

Play video content Video: Donald Trump Says Junk Food Keeps Him Young

On Monday, he joked about his diet during an Oval Office event as he said he feels as good as ever just weeks ahead of his 80th birthday, adding ... "I don’t know why. It’s not because I eat the best foods." And last week, he joked he only exercises one minute a day.

Trump's only recently publicized health concern was the "mild swelling" in his lower legs and bruising on his hand in 2025, which after some testing, turned out to be chronic venous insufficiency -- a condition that causes blood to pool in veins and is common in older adults. For the past several months, many critics have suggested Trump is facing a variety of health issues.

But last year, he was also deemed to be "fully fit" to serve as commander in chief by his doctor. Plus, his physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, said he had lost 20 pounds since his 2020 presidential checkup before he left office.