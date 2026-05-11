President Trump Defends Junk Food, Says Healthy People Are Doing It Wrong

Play video content Video: Donald Trump Says Junk Food Keeps Him Young

President Donald Trump is apparently making a strong case for the McDiet ... 'cause he's out here claiming junk food might actually be the secret sauce to looking good!

Speaking from the White House, Trump -- who's famously been loyal to McDonald's for decades -- bragged he feels exactly the same as he did 50 years ago ... joking that maybe greasy burgers and fries are actually the way forward, not all that rabbit food stuff.

Still hungry to make his point ... Trump McDoubled down by saying he knows plenty of super healthy people who hit fancy restaurants and munch on celery sticks all day ... while he's over here ordering steak -- and "everything else" -- and somehow still feeling fantastic.

According to Trump, those health-obsessed folks still "kick the bucket" anyway ... meanwhile he’s standing there claiming he feels better than ever.

Of course, despite claiming he eats whatever he wants, Trump still clearly cares about appearances too ... recently admitting he’d rather skip wearing a bulletproof vest because he didn’t want to look 20lbs heavier.