President Trump Says Fernando Mendoza's A Big Fan At Indiana's White House Visit

Play video content Video: President Trump Shouts Out Fernando Mendoza During IU's White House Visit

Fernando Mendoza might've missed Indiana's trip to the White House on Monday ... but it wasn't a political decision -- 'cause President Trump claims the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback is a huuuge fan.

The Hoosiers visited 1600 Penn to celebrate their 2026 national championship victory over the Miami Hurricanes ... and Nos. 45-47 made sure to acknowledge the Heisman winner despite his absence.

Trump said Mendoza called him to let him know he wasn't going to be there due to his NFL schedule ... and if it was for any other reason (like if the QB hated him), he wouldn't even mention his name.

"He's a great guy, actually," Trump said, "and he is actually a big fan of what we're doing for our country."

Fernando Mendoza says he won't miss Raiders OTAs to attend the White House with Indiana.



"I'm on the bottom of the totem pole here. I gotta prove myself. ... As a rookie, I don't think that's a good look." pic.twitter.com/NSGxrkG8ZA @sportingnews

Mendoza previously hinted he wouldn't be present for the ceremony ... saying as a rookie, it would probably be best if he were around his new team.

Trump said he's confident Mendoza will thrive in Sin City ... and went on to highlight the Hoosiers' dominant run in 2025.