Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Taylor Swift Steps Out for Family Dinner in NYC

Taylor Swift Full-On Family Night Outing Dinner in the Big Apple

By TMZ Staff
Published
Taylor Swift and Family Take Manhattan
Launch Gallery
Last Family Dinner Before the Big Day?? Launch Gallery
Tatiana/ASPN/T.JACKSON/JosiahW/Backgrid

Welcome to New York, Swift family ... it's been waiting for you!!! Taylor Swift kept it all in the family during a cozy NYC outing Monday night ... stepping out with her parents and brother Austin for a low-key post Mother's Day dinner.

The superstar singer looked relaxed in a petite black dress, silver pumps, and her signature red lip ... as the family made their way across the street before heading into a private dining spot at The Eighty Six in the West Village.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Taylor's dad, Scott, and her brother played security as cameras gathered near the entrance, while her mom, Andrea, smiled while holding hands with her Hall of Fame daughter.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Together
Launch Gallery
Taylor And Travis Together Launch Gallery
Getty/Twitter/TMZ/Instagram

Notably absent from the outing ... Taylor's soon-to-be hubby Travis Kelce -- but judging from her mood, she didn’t seem bothered one bit as she enjoyed a rare public night out with her fam.

These adorbs pics have us thinking ... maybe the next time we see the Swift family all together it will be when they are walking Tay down the aisle!!!

Related articles