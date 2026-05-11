Taylor Swift Steps Out for Family Dinner in NYC

Welcome to New York, Swift family ... it's been waiting for you!!! Taylor Swift kept it all in the family during a cozy NYC outing Monday night ... stepping out with her parents and brother Austin for a low-key post Mother's Day dinner.

The superstar singer looked relaxed in a petite black dress, silver pumps, and her signature red lip ... as the family made their way across the street before heading into a private dining spot at The Eighty Six in the West Village.

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Taylor's dad, Scott, and her brother played security as cameras gathered near the entrance, while her mom, Andrea, smiled while holding hands with her Hall of Fame daughter.

Notably absent from the outing ... Taylor's soon-to-be hubby Travis Kelce -- but judging from her mood, she didn’t seem bothered one bit as she enjoyed a rare public night out with her fam.