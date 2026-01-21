Taylor Swift Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame, Youngest Person Ever

Taylor Swift just locked in a massive career win, getting inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame ... and making history as the youngest woman to ever do it!

And yeah, this is all happening while she’s knee-deep in that Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni texting mess ... but professionally, the 36-year-old is flying high after landing a spot on one of music’s most elite lists ... a long way from signing her first publishing deal at just 14.

Taylor, who recently dropped her 12th studio album, "The Life Of A Showgirl," has more than earned this honor ... and just to spell it out, she’s stacked up 13 No. 1 hits on the Billboard charts along the way.

She’ll be officially inducted at the Songwriters Hall of Fame gala on June 11, joining a loaded 2026 class that includes Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten, Graham Lyle, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette, and Tricky Stewart.

Sounds like a perfect victory lap -- except the timing is messy. TMZ revealed newly unsealed deposition docs which showed Taylor calling Baldoni a "bitch" in a text to Blake back in early Dec '24, while referencing an upcoming NYT hit piece.

That clashes hard with Taylor’s version of events -- that she was blindsided by Lively, didn’t know Baldoni was present during their penthouse showdown, and never took sides.