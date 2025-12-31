Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Gave Him 'Best' Christmas Gift

Play video content New Heights

Sounds like Taylor Swift got Travis Kelce whatever he had on his "Wi$h Li$t" this holiday season ... 'cause the Kansas City Chiefs superstar said his fiancée knocked it outta the park with her Christmas present!!

The tight end raved about the Swift family's gift-giving skills on Wednesday's "New Heights" podcast ... saying both Taylor and her brother, Austin, could give Santa Claus a run for his money.

While we're sure all the Swifties would love to know what exactly Taylor got for Travis ... the three-time Super Bowl champ said it's too personal to reveal.

"The best gift that I got is from Taylor, but it gives away things that we're trying to keep in-house," Kelce told his brother, Jason. "So, not gonna say it. And I love you, Tay, but Austin got me a great gift as well."

"They are great gift givers."

Kelce didn't spill on what he got Taylor, either ... but he got on one knee and presented the ultimate gift earlier in the year ... an engagement ring.