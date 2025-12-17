Travis Kelce Emotional Over Playing In NFL, 'That's a F***ing Blessing'

Play video content New Heights

For the first time in more than a decade, Travis Kelce is playing in a "meaningless" game on Sunday ... but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end doesn't see it like that -- explaining it's a "f***ing blessing" to suit up in the NFL, even if there's no "future" for the squad.

The Chiefs were officially eliminated from a shot at the Super Bowl with a loss to the L.A. Chargers ... a defeat that hurt on several levels, also thanks to Patrick Mahomes' serious ACL injury. K.C. is now eliminated from the postseason for the first time since 2014.

When asked about his thoughts heading into the final three weeks of the season, Travis explained it's "unfamiliar territory" for a ton of guys on the team ... but all he knows how to do is to play like there's no tomorrow.

"There's an integrity thing here that when you sign up for the gig, you're living out your dreams, you're living out a kid's dream that never got a chance to do this, you're living out ..."

Travis got a bit choked up ... before gathering his thoughts and expressing just how much it means to him to play football for a living.

"You're playing this game, obviously, to win Super Bowls. You're playing this game to be in those playoff scenarios and stuff, but at the end of the day, man, you're playing in the NFL and that's a f***ing blessing. That's an honor. It's an honor to be out there, it's an honor to feel the soreness after a game 'cause you're actually out there. You're f***ing doing it."

"If there's a game to be had, baby, I'm gonna go out there and I'm gonna love f***ing playing in it."

It sounds like Travis is going to appreciate every moment he has in a Chiefs uniform ... possibly because he understands he doesn't have much more time left in his career.

He's 36 years old now ... and there was even speculation he could have retired after losing in the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Jason said earlier this week he's going to advise Travis to take some time away from the game before making a decision ... so if he takes the words of wisdom, we might not know of his status for 2026 for a bit.