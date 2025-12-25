Travis and Jason Kelce Spark Viral Reactions with Suggestive Christmas Sweaters

Wood You Like To See My Christmas Tree?!?

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason are taking holiday fashion to a whole new level -- rockin' matching Christmas sweaters that each feature a gigantic tree as a not-so-subtle nod to their respective … ahem … “packages.”

For context ... in Taylor Swift's hit song "Wood," she sings all about her NFL fiancé's nether regions ... referencing Travis’ manhood as a redwood tree and dubbing it “the gift that keeps giving" ... so this surely is quite the package deal.

Play video content New Heights

This isn't the first time the bros addressed the elephants in the room ... Jason Kelce was actually the one who got the footballer to open up on "Wood" during an episode of "New Heights" -- and while Travis said he liked it, he was quite shy when pressed to give further comment.

Jason went on to describe which forest friend he'd compare his genitalia to, saying ... "It'd be like Japanese Maple," before adding, "Sometimes can see" -- hence the crimson-themed design on his sweater this Christmas.

Needless to say, the Kelce brothers’ cozy, festive sweaters -- plus the suggestive Swift lyrics -- make for an unforgettable combo that are really putting their fans in the holiday spirit this year.