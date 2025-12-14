Taylor Swift Plays Aunt to Travis Kelce's Nieces While Chiefs Are Eliminated From Playoffs

Taylor Swift's already practicing her aunt skills -- playing with Jason and Kylie Kelce's kids at Travis' game on Sunday -- while her man dealt with heartbreak on the field.

The singer-songwriter was spotted in her usual spot while Kansas City took on the Los Angeles Chargers ... laughing and talking to one of the Kelce brood.

🎥| Aunt Tay reporting for duty 🫰 pic.twitter.com/yEsvBeernN — Taylor Swift Updates ❤️‍🔥 (@swifferupdates) December 14, 2025 @swifferupdates

Tay even picked up the kiddo and held her on her shoulder while walking around the box ... clearly getting in some quality time with her future fam.

Obviously, we've told you all about Taylor's appearances at Travis' games in this season as well as past years ... though this will definitely mark the second-to-last time she's in her box this year.

You see, the Chargers beat the Chiefs 16-13 Sunday ... and with a few wins by other teams in the AFC, the Chiefs have officially missed the postseason. This means they've only got three games left ... and just one in the friendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium.

Bad news for Chiefs fans who won't see playoff football for just the first time since the 2014 season ... good news for Taylor, who can gallivant around the globe with Travis starting in early January.

Like we said, the Chiefs will play one more home game ... so, T-Swift can take her usual seat to cheer on her man ... if that's how she wants to spend Christmas Day.