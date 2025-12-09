Taylor Swift, Blake Lively Still On The Outs As They Both Go Out In New York

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively look like they are still on the outs ... because they both went out Tuesday night in New York City ... and Taylor was with a different blonde friend.

Check out these photos of the former besties, doing their separate things in the Big Apple ... Taylor's venturing out with fellow musician Este Haim, and Blake is promoting her brand at a holiday pop-up.

Taylor and her gal pal broke bread at Chez Margaux in the Meatpacking District ... while Blake looked festive at an event in the West Village for her Blake Brown haircare brand's collab with Stoney Clover Lane.

Taylor and Blake used to be super close, but their relationship fell apart when Blake dragged Taylor's name into her legal beef with Justin Baldoni ... and things haven't been the same since.