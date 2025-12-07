Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Cheer on Chiefs During Game Against Texans

Taylor Swift's hoping her future husband, Travis Kelce, can lasso up a win for the Kansas City Chiefs ... and she's not alone 'cause Selena Gomez joined her Sunday night to cheer on Taylor's man as they went toe to toe with the Houston Texans.

The singer-songwriter was spotted in her familiar gameday box alongside bestie Selena, both seen glued to the action as Killa Trav and the squad played in primetime on Sunday night.

Swift's a regular feature at Chiefs games ... while she wasn't in Dallas for K.C.'s Thanksgiving match against the Cowboys, she was on the edge of her seat during the Chiefs nail-biter against the Indianapolis Colts ... Selena on the other hand looking seemingly confused.

While Travis is focused on leading his team to the playoffs, fans of the couple are hanging on every rumor about the couple's wedding ... even one claiming the pair bought a wedding date from another pair of lovers.

Reports surfaced last week alleging Taylor and Travis are going to marry at Ocean House in Westerly, Rhode Island on June 13 next year after giving a couple money to get married a different day.

However, we spoke to Ocean House, and they called BS ... saying the venue doesn't allow couples to sell wedding dates, full stop.