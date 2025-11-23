Taylor Swift Watches Travis Kelce, Chiefs Beat Colts in Week 12 Nail-Biter

Taylor Swift's life as a showgirl involves a whole lotta football ... the star was in her usual box watching Travis Kelce's Chiefs take down the Indianpolis Colts.

The singer-songwriter watched the action from high above the Arrowhead Stadium field Sunday ... wearing cherry red lipstick in pics eager fans took of her.

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game tonight. pic.twitter.com/uUuXsusZ2s — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 23, 2025 @TSUpdating

The star was clearly focused on the action ... eyes forward with no grin on her face in this photo -- though many in the stadium were more interested in her than the main event.

🎥| Taylor celebrating in the suite today! pic.twitter.com/PzVlApXKeS — Taylor Swift Updates ❤️‍🔥 (@swifferupdates) November 23, 2025 @swifferupdates

At one point, Taylor and co. were celebrating ... and tons of fans turned around to film her reaction as she screamed, jumped and hugged everyone she could get her hands on.

Swift was in the building for a stressful matchup ... with the Chiefs narrowly pulling out the 23-20 win late in overtime on a Harrison Butker field goal.

Taylor's attended a few games already this year ... watching her fiancé's team beat down the Las Vegas Raiders last month and sneaking into a game behind a screen back in September.

Kelce's Chiefs improved to 6-5 on the season ... and, they're still very much in the playoff picture -- though there isn't room for many missteps at this point.