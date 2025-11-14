Taylor Swift Told Liam Payne She Was ‘Always Cheering’ for Him in Note Up For Auction

Taylor Swift made it clear to Liam Payne she was in his corner ... in a touching handwritten note she gave the late singer -- a message now expected to fetch thousands at auction.

Taylor wrote the note on December 1, 2017, ahead of their performances at London’s “Jingle Bell Ball.”

The note reads ... “Liam, Long time no see! I’m so excited for you, you’re crushing it out there. I’m obsessed with ‘Bedroom Floor.’ It’s so cool to see you from afar, I’m always cheering you on. Good luck tonight!”

The sweet moment came as Liam was launching his solo career ... following his long run with One Direction -- just weeks after he released “Bedroom Floor” in October 2017.

She signed the message at the bottom, and it came in an envelope marked “Liam” with small stars drawn on the front. “Nashville, Tennessee” is printed on the reverse, along with a "T" wax seal.

According to the auctioneer -- Omega Auctions -- Liam gifted the note to a close associate shortly after receiving it.

The item goes up for bidding on December 2nd ... and is expected to go somewhere between $6,570 to $13,140.