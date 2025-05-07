Liam Payne's Baby Mama Named Executor of $32M Estate, Trust Likely for Son

The value of late One Direction singer Liam Payne's multimillion-dollar estate has been tallied up ... but since he died without a will, a UK court has determined Liam's baby mama will be in charge of overseeing his money and property.

Liam's former girlfriend & Girls Aloud member Cheryl Tweedy was appointed as one of the executors of his estate, The Guardian reports today ... and music industry attorney Richard Mark Bray was named co-administrator of the $32 million estate.

The estate's value in total was calculated at about $38M ... after debts and expenses are accounted for, the final value is estimated to be about $32M. Tweedy and Bray will be in charge of decisions regarding Liam's leftover money and possessions ... and will likely set up a trust for Liam and Cheryl's 8-year-old son, Bear.

As you know, Liam Payne fell to his death from his third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in October last year. He was 31.

The investigation into his death is ongoing, with several people accused of arranging and delivering drugs to Liam in his hotel room, the effects of which allegedly led to a mental episode, and his death.