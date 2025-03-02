Liam Payne Honored During 2025 BRIT Awards

Liam Payne was honored for his contributions to music and his lasting impact on the industry during a UK award show over the weekend.

During the BRIT Awards on Saturday, host Jack Whitehall honored LP saying ... "Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away."

He continued ... "He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this Earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician, but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with."

The broadcast played a video montage showing videos and photos of Liam through the years, including his time on the road with One Direction. There were video clips that showed Liam singing and moments showing his time spent with his family.

Thank you @BRITs . Beautiful tribute.



LP's bandmate and friend, Louis Tomlinson thanked the award show on X for the tribute writing ... "Beautiful tribute. Miss you always brother x."