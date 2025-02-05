Liam Payne’s GF Kate Cassidy Opens Up About His Final Days in Argentina

Liam Payne's girlfriend is recalling the late One Direction member's final days ... and revealing why she left him behind in Argentina before his death.

Kate Cassidy breaks her silence in her first interview since Liam's October 2024 death, telling the Sun in an article published Wednesday she's still in shock over his loss.

Liam's GF says ... "It still doesn't feel fully real for me that he's not here." She says she thinks about him "every second of every day."

Kate and Liam were on vacation in Argentina in the weeks leading up to his death, but she left for home in America and Liam stayed behind. She says it wasn't the first time they traveled "separately" ... and says she had to go back to Florida to care for their dog.

Liam's death shocked the world and Kate says she's fortunate she didn't find out over social media ... saying she was home with their dog scrolling TikTok when one of Liam's friends called to deliver the tragic news.

Her immediate reaction ... blacking out.

After Kate left Buenos Aires for Florida, Liam later fell to his death from his hotel balcony after partaking in a drug and alcohol bender. She says she never would have left if she knew something bad would happen.