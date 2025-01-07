Hotel Worker Accused of Delivering Drugs to Liam Payne Surrenders to Police

A hotel worker accused of delivering drugs to Liam Payne in a soap box shortly before his death in Buenos Aires has turned himself in to police in Argentina after being on the run.

Prosecutors tell TMZ 21-year-old Ezequiel David Pereyra negotiated his surrender through his lawyer Monday evening. Police were informed, went to his house, and arrested him.

He had been on the run since being charged with supplying Liam with narcotics.

Pereyra hasn’t entered a plea or admitted to any wrongdoing, and has yet to comment on the charges against him.

Argentinian newspaper La Nacion says Pereyra was feeling the heat after authorities raided his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires with an arrest warrant on Friday, January 3.

The publication also reports authorities kept an eye on a place where he was reportedly working, along with several other residential addresses. All that pressure eventually led to Pereyra turning himself in.

You’ll remember, TMZ obtained exclusive video of Liam briefly stepping into the basement of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, where Pereyra -- who worked as a bellboy -- shakes hands with him in what looked like a super friendly interaction.