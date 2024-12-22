Liam Payne's Girlfriend Debuts New Angel Wings Tattoo After His Death

Kate Cassidy is keeping Liam Payne at the top of her mind in the months after his death ... debuting an apparent tattoo tribute to the late One Direction star.

The influencer posted on her Instagram Story Sunday, where she cuddled up to her dog while laying in bed ahead of the holidays. However, it was the new ink on her hand that captured fans' attention ... as she appeared to have a pair of angel wings etched onto her pointer and middle fingers.

Kate made no mention of the tattoo, but did place a single red emoji heart on the image ... indicating she was feeling the love this Christmas season.

KC has been quite open about her grief in the months after Liam fatally fell to his death in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Earlier this month, she uploaded a touching tribute to the British pop star ... sharing a number of intimate home videos of her and LP together in a TikTok upload.

At the time, she simply captioned the post ... "I love you."

Yet, prior to this social media activity, Kate penned loving notes to her late boyfriend, who she called her "angel" and her "everything."

Kate was with Liam in Argentina in the days leading up to his death, as the pair had traveled to South America earlier in October to support Niall Horan at his concert at the Movistar Arena.

However, Kate left Argentina prior to the tragedy -- which has seen 3 people charged in connection with Liam's death -- as she explained she was "so ready" to go home after their getaway was extended from a 5-day vacation to 2 weeks away.

This ended up being the last time Kate saw Liam, who fell to his death from the balcony of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.