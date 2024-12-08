Kate Cassidy Shares Home Videos From Liam Payne Relationship

Play video content

Kate Cassidy is looking back at her relationship with the late Liam Payne ... sharing a number of home videos from their time together.

The influencer took to TikTok on Sunday, where she uploaded a sweet tribute to the One Direction alum ... nearly 3 weeks after he was laid to rest in Amersham, England.

In the almost one-minute-and-30-second upload, Kate shared a number of intimate moments between herself and Liam ... cutting together clips of them laughing, kissing, and hugging -- all while set to the song "Fade Into You" by Mazzy Star.

Alongside the video, she simply wrote ... "I love you."

Kate and Liam were in a relationship prior to his tragic death in October ... when he fatally fell to his death from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was only 31.

KC had been with Liam in Argentina in the days leading up to his death ... the pair had traveled to the South American country earlier in the month to support fellow 1D star Niall Horan at his concert.

Kate left Argentina days before the tragedy, however ... explaining in a TikTok video that she was "so ready" to leave after their 5-day getaway was extended to a 2-week vacation.