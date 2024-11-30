Zayn Malik Pays Tribute to Liam Payne at Concert in Liam's Hometown

Play video content

Zayn Malik paid tribute to Liam Payne Friday night, telling the crowd he was hoping his former 1D bandmate would be looking down watching ... "I hope you're seeing this. We're in your hometown tonight, Wolverhampton. This is for you, Liam."

Zayn was performing in Liam's hometown in the UK, when he told the crowd at the University of Wolverhampton ... "I've been doing something, at the end of the show, every night, and it's been dedicated to my brother Liam Payne. Rest in peace."

When Zayn's "Stairway To The Sky" tour fired up last week, the crowd saw on the screen ... "Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro."

Zayn and Liam had a sometimes-fractured relationship ... one coming to blows when they were part of 1D. But Zayn paid his respects at Liam's funeral, along with the other members of the band.

As TMZ reported ... prosecutors are going after 3 people in connection with Liam's death -- authorities claim all 3 gave Liam drugs, and in the case of his good friend Roger Nores ... authorities want him prosecuted for abandonment.

TMZ obtained numerous official documents that outline Liam's erratic behavior the day he died ... fueled by drugs and alcohol. It's apparent from all the evidence ... after hotel staff removed Liam from the hotel lobby and took him to his room, Liam was trying to escape from the balcony when he fell.