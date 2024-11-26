Liam Payne Prosecutors Say Why They Accused His Friend of Abandonment

Liam Payne's good friend who Buenos Aires authorities want to prosecute for "abandonment" knew Liam had fallen off the wagon but still left him alone ... so claim prosecutors in an official document obtained by TMZ. But there's a twist ... a judge ruled these prosecutors have no jurisdiction to charge the friend with abandonment.

Roger Nores had been extremely close to Liam in the last months of his life. The 2 traveled to Argentina together, but Liam stayed in the CasaSur Hotel alone and Roger stayed elsewhere.

According to the docs, Liam's dad was interviewed by authorities and said in May 2024, Roger volunteered to take over Liam's care and arrange to put him in rehab. The docs say Liam's father said it was critical that Liam always stayed busy and was never alone.

Liam's dad said he became alarmed in September after his son fired a bodyguard who was trying to stop him from doing drugs.

Prosecutors say Roger knew Liam was clearly off the wagon. They say at 10 PM the night before Liam died, Liam ordered 4 bottles of whiskey, and at 6:36 AM the next morning he ordered 5 more bottles of whiskey. They say at 7 AM he texted Roger, "Dude I think I'm going to f*** a hooker." And, authorities say, at 9:32 AM Liam texted Roger, "Can you get 6 grams?" ... presumably referring to cocaine.

They say when Roger arrived at the hotel they went to breakfast where Liam drank whiskey. The maid went to the room when they were at breakfast and said the room was trashed. Authorities say Liam went back to the room after breakfast and the maid said he was chaotically looking for something and eventually found a "powder."

At 11:30 AM 2 prostitutes showed up ... and they told police they had sex with Liam. They say he asked them for cocaine because he was out. They also say Liam became enraged when they asked for payment and punched the TV 3 times.

At around 2:00 PM authorities say he asked a hotel employee ... "I'm gonna need another 7 grams for today."

According to the docs, Roger came back to the hotel at 3:45 PM to pay the prostitutes, and at 4 PM a staffer claimed Liam was "visibly drunk" with dilated pupils. At 4:04 PM Roger left the hotel. A short time later, a housekeeper heard Liam breaking objects in his room, and someone from the hotel tried calling Roger but he didn't answer. At 4:25 PM Roger texted Liam, "How are you?" but Liam didn't respond.

Sources connected to Roger tell TMZ ... he checked on Liam 3 times the day he died and insists when he left Liam at the hotel about an hour before the fatal fall from the balcony, Liam was fine and showed no evidence of being under the influence of anything.

Now the twist ... the prosecutors who wrote this document are national prosecutors, but a judge ruled any case involving alleged abandonment should be handled by local prosecutors. So, the judge told national prosecutors they had no jurisdiction to pursue abandonment. So far, there have been no charges filed by local prosecutors. The national prosecutors tried appealing the judge's ruling, but the appeal was rejected.

As TMZ reported, 3 hotel workers grabbed Liam by the arms and legs against his will and took him to his room. Documents show the first time they did this Liam got back in the elevator and when the door opened in the lobby he was unconscious but regained consciousness and went into the lobby, and collapsed again. They took him back upstairs and left him in the room alone.

As we reported, one of the employees who carried Liam called 911 and said they were worried he might hurt himself because of the balcony ... suggesting Liam may have said he was going to use the balcony to escape.