Liam Payne's FL Mansion Back Up For Rent After His Death

Liam Payne’s home in South Florida, where he was living before his death, is back on the rental market.

Real estate sources tell TMZ, Liam’s massive 5-bed, 6-bath mansion in Wellington, FL went back up for rent at the end of October for $9,950 per month. The former 1D star and his GF Kate Cassidy had signed a short-term lease for the property toward the end of the summer.

Play video content

Kate gave her TikTok followers a tour of the mansion when they moved in back in September, showing off everything from the home's grand entrance to its gourmet kitchen.

She also made sure to highlight the pool area, noting they were keen on putting it to good use in Florida’s sweltering heat!

Play video content

We’re told the place got a refresh with new paint, décor, and more since the original listing pics were taken -- so it's rocking a much fresher, renovated vibe.

As we reported ...Liam plunged to his death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room on October 16. Three suspects were charged last week in connection with his death.