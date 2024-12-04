Liam Payne's Friend Says Hotel Is to Blame for Death

Liam Payne's good friend, who Buenos Aires authorities are going after for allegedly abandoning the late singer during a bender, says he's not the one at fault here ... instead pointing the finger at the hotel where Liam was staying.

Roger Nores' legal team filed new documents, obtained by TMZ, in Argentina and he basically makes the argument that he's not the one who should be investigated ... claiming the CasaSur Palermo Hotel played a big role in Liam's death.

In the docs, Roger says the hotel did NOT have a 24-hour doctor available ... even though he says they're required to have one under the law.

Roger claims the hotel didn't effectively provide for Liam's safety ... he says the hotel operations manager knew Liam was drunk and high on drugs ... and says the hotel should've had a doctor present from the moment Liam checked in.

In the docs, Roger says ... "A world-famous person was staying with obvious signs of being going through a crisis caused by drug intake at that very moment, and they did not even make an effort there to make up for their legal omission of having a 24-hour doctor."

What's more, Roger says the hotel knew Liam was on a bender for three days straight and did nothing about it ... and he says he's not the one who left Liam alone, claiming it was actually the hotel manager who left Liam alone in his room before his fatal fall from a balcony.

Roger claims Liam was clearly trying to escape the hotel after staffers physically carried him into his room ... and he says Liam had a hat and a bag with him when he fell, which also shows he was trying to leave the hotel.

As we reported ... prosecutors say Liam spent his final day alive drinking heavily, downing whiskey for breakfast, hiring 2 prostitutes, and doing cocaine -- all before hotel employees forcibly took him to his room, just a few minutes before he fell to his death from his 3rd-floor balcony.

Play video content TMZ.com