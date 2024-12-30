Liam Payne's Psychiatrist Dropped Singer as Patient Before Death

Liam Payne was advised by his psychiatrist just weeks before his death ... he needed a "higher level of care" than she could provide.

In a letter, filed with the court in Argentina and obtained by TMZ ... the One Direction star's psychiatrist informed the British singer in September she could no longer provide psychiatric care for him.

As the psychiatrist put it ... she decided to stop treating Liam "after careful consideration and assessment," but advised him to continue with a treatment plan -- which included taking medications only as prescribed, avoiding heavy drinking while on medication, weekly therapy, meeting with a primary care doctor, and further testing.

She urged Liam to regularly speak with a therapist to "process [his] depression and trauma" ... and emphasized it was vital for the management of these issues.

The therapist provided a list of doctors and rehab centers she believed could better assist Liam.

She added ... "Thank you for your understanding, and I wish you the very best in your continued journey toward mental health and well-being."

Liam opened up about his addiction struggles in July 2023 after spending 100 days in rehab. He announced in a video update on YouTube at the time that he had been 6 months sober.

The "Strip That Down" singer shared ... "I definitely don’t need those things anymore. The party's over."

However, as we've reported, Liam experienced a relapse the next year ... which came to light after the singer fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October.

As TMZ reported, Liam had cocaine, alcohol and an anti-depressant in his system at the time of his death. Five people have been charged in connection with his passing ... including an employee at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, who's been accused of supplying drugs to the late star.