Several People Charged in Connection to Liam Payne's Death

Several people connected to Liam Payne's death are facing formal charges in Argentina ... according to local reports in the Latin American country.

Infobae -- an Argentinian online newspaper -- revealed Saturday that sources with direct knowledge of the case confirmed five people have been charged by a judge.

Among them ... Liam's friend Roger Nores -- who says he left Liam at the CasaSur Palermo hotel about an hour before he fell to his death -- who authorities have charged with negligent homicide.

It appears Nores has been embargoed from leaving the country ... though it's unclear if he's been taken into custody by authorities.

Braian Paiz -- a waiter who admitted to using drugs, including cocaine, with Payne -- was charged with supplying narcotics for payment. CasaSur employee Ezequiel Pereyra was also charged with supplying narcotics ... with cops saying each gave Liam drugs.

Hotel managers Gilda Martín and Esteban Grassi have also reportedly been charged with manslaughter. All five have been summoned to appear in court.

These charges looked like they may come down earlier this month, a judge gave prosecutors the go-ahead to charge Nores with abandonment.

As you know ... Payne tumbled off a balcony after drinking whiskey and using cocaine all day. His death shocked the music industry -- and, obviously has led to a major investigation in Argentina.