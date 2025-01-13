Liam Payne's Girlfriend Documents Her 'Simple' Life After His Death

Play video content Tik Tok/@kateecass

Kate Cassidy -- Liam Payne's girlfriend at the time of his tragic death -- is slowly dipping her toe back into vlogging ... 3 months after the One Direction alum's passing.

The influencer, who is best known for posting lifestyle content on social media, uploaded to TikTok on Monday about her "simple day" ... but the tone was noticeably somber as she gave fans a glimpse into her new routine without Liam.

As you can see from the footage, Kate is putting self-care first during these trying times ... undergoing an extensive skincare routine, exercising, baking, playing with dogs, and journaling, among other healing activities.

She chose not to narrate the video, either ... letting the 39-second clip compilation speak for itself. Though, it didn't take long for fans to clock her serious energy, with many voicing their support for KC in the comments of the post.

Some reminded Kate she's not alone in her grief, while others cheered her on for getting back into her work routine.

As you know, Kate had been with Liam in Buenos Aires, Argentina in the days leading up to his death in October. The couple had traveled to the Argentinian capital to support 1D alum Niall Horan at his show at the Movistar Arena earlier in the month.

After KC and LP's trip to South America extended from a 5-day adventure to a 2-week vacation, Kate chose to return to the States and leave Liam behind in Buenos Aires ... where he later fell to his death from his hotel balcony after partaking in a drug and alcohol bender.