Louis Tomlinson Supports Zayn Malik at L.A. Show After Liam Payne's Death

Zayn Malik had a very special guest in attendance at his recent show in Los Angeles ... his ex-One Direction bandmate and former frenemy, Louis Tomlinson.

The "Pillowtalk" singer confirmed Louis' presence at his concert at the Shrine Expo Hall in L.A. Wednesday night, when he shouted out his ex-bandmate ... calling LT's presence at the show "kind of special."

He announced ... "An old friend of mine is here supporting me tonight. He’s sitting somewhere here. I don’t want to give his location away, but Louis is here tonight."

It didn't take long for eagle-eyed 1D fans to spot Louis proudly watching Zayn from a balcony high above the audience.

Zayn pointing at Louis and Louis grabbing his chest at a respond 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DxakDaetOf — I SAW ZAYN AND LOUIS (@natau10_27) January 30, 2025 @natau10_27

Zayn showered even more love on Louis during the gig, as fans in attendance claimed ZM went on to dedicate a couple songs to his fellow boy bander. The longtime mates were seen gesturing to one another during the show ... making the reunion even more "Perfect" than it already was.

The outpouring of support between Zayn and Louis certainly warmed many fans' hearts, given the 2 singers were once estranged following ZM's 2015 exit from One Direction.

However, it seems time has healed all wounds when it comes to these 2 ... especially in the aftermath of losing 1D bandmate Liam Payne back in October.

In fact, it was Payne's funeral in November that brought all the members of 1D, including Harry Styles and Niall Horan, together for the first time in nearly a decade.

Liam's 4 surviving bandmates were all visibly shaken by his passing ... which came about after he fell to his death from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Zayn even postponed the U.S. leg of his "Stairway to the Sky" tour to 2025 to process "the heartbreaking loss" ... which may explain why Louis felt compelled to step out and show some support.

It's unclear if the 1D fellas plan to reunite musically anytime soon ... but there have been rumors about a possible tribute for Liam at the 2025 Brit Awards.