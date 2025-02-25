Liam Payne's Alcohol Percentage at Time of His Death Revealed

Liam Payne’s alcohol concentration levels have been released, shedding more light on his condition at the time of his death in October.

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 14 has released a report revealing the late 1D singer had an alcohol concentration of up to 2.7 grams per liter in his blood when he fell from his hotel balcony in Argentina after a drugs and alcohol bender.

According to Alcohol.org, a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 2.7 grams per liter equates to 0.27% -- a level that can cause severe symptoms like confusion, disorientation, and feeling dazed.

BAC levels of 0.3% and above can lead to alcohol poisoning, while 0.4% can be fatal.

The report also revealed Liam had "cocaine metabolites, methylecgonine, benzoylecgonine, cocaethylene, and the medication sertraline" in his system.

Toxicology tests from the time of his death confirmed he had a cocktail of drugs, including cocaine, crack, ketamine, and alcohol.

