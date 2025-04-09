Liam Payne Friend Roger Nores Wants to Drop Lawsuit Against Liam's Father Geoff

Liam Payne's friend Roger Nores -- who was with the One Direction singer in his final chaotic days in Buenos Aires -- is taking legal steps to drop a lawsuit he filed against Liam's dad.

Roger beelined it to court Wednesday and filed new legal docs to dismiss his defamation lawsuit against Geoff Payne.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Roger says he wants to dismiss the suit without prejudice ... meaning it could be refiled in the future.

Roger tells TMZ … He dropped the lawsuit because he got tired, wants to focus on productive stuff, and doesn’t want to fight anymore.

He also says he won't be refiling the suit.

TMZ broke the story ... Roger sued Geoff for defamation back in January, claiming Liam's dad was smearing him in the media in the weeks after Liam fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina in October.

The big issue for Roger was Geoff saying Roger was supposed to take care of Liam at the time of his death ... with Roger denying that was ever the case.