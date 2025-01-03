Liam Payne Death Case, Waiter Arrested For Supplying Cocaine

Braian Nahuel Paiz, a Buenos Aires-based waiter, has been arrested in connection to Liam Payne's death ... for providing Payne with cocaine.

Paiz was booked by authorities outside his home -- where he was under house arrest -- in the Argentinian capital, days after he was charged in connection with the singer's passing.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Local authorities raided Paiz's home earlier Friday before arresting him.

Paiz previously admitted to using drugs with Payne. In fact, he told TMZ ... he partied with the "X Factor" alum in his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel twice in the days leading up to Payne's death.

He told us they consumed cocaine and whiskey ... but denied he sold Liam drugs. In fact, he says Liam offered him a Rolex, and he refused.

He's facing between 4 and 15 years in prison for the charge. Paiz says he's being treated as a murderer and feels like a scapegoat.

The waiter was one of 5 people charged earlier this week ... including Liam's friend Roger Nores and CasaSur Palermo Hotel employees Ezequiel Pereyra, Gilda Martín and Esteban Grassi.

Payne fell to his death from his third-floor hotel balcony after consuming whiskey and cocaine all day.