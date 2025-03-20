Liam Payne’s GF Kate Cassidy Details Last Memories With Him Before Death

My Last Memories With Him Were Special!!!

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, couldn’t hold back the tears in a new TikTok video as she opened up about the special memories they shared before his death.

In the clip posted Thursday, Kate was sitting on the floor, surrounded by boxes ... explaining she’d been dreading going through them because they were full of stuff from the last few months with Liam, and it was just too hard.

Kate pulled out a long evening dress, saying it gave her some peace and comfort finding it because it reminded her of a special memory from a wedding she had attended with the late One Direction star.

She also found the heels from that same wedding, which were basically brand new back then. But, after dancing the night away, they were pretty tattered -- definitely a lasting memory from their time together.

Kate and Liam were enjoying a vacation in Argentina before his death in Oct '24, when she flew back to the U.S., while Liam stayed behind. Tragically, Liam ended up falling to his death from his hotel balcony after a brutal drug and alcohol bender.

