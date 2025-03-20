Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Liam Payne’s GF Kate Cassidy Details Last Memories With Him Before Death

Liam Payne’s GF Kate Cassidy My Last Memories With Him Were Special!!!

Published
0320 kate cassidy liam payne getty comp
Getty Composite

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, couldn’t hold back the tears in a new TikTok video as she opened up about the special memories they shared before his death.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In the clip posted Thursday, Kate was sitting on the floor, surrounded by boxes ... explaining she’d been dreading going through them because they were full of stuff from the last few months with Liam, and it was just too hard.

Kate pulled out a long evening dress, saying it gave her some peace and comfort finding it because it reminded her of a special memory from a wedding she had attended with the late One Direction star.

kate cassidy liam payne

She also found the heels from that same wedding, which were basically brand new back then. But, after dancing the night away, they were pretty tattered -- definitely a lasting memory from their time together.

Liam Payne and Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Together
Launch Gallery
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy Together Launch Gallery

Kate and Liam were enjoying a vacation in Argentina before his death in Oct '24, when she flew back to the U.S., while Liam stayed behind. Tragically, Liam ended up falling to his death from his hotel balcony after a brutal drug and alcohol bender.

LIAM-PAYNE-Key-ART-HORIZONTAL_1280x720
WHO BEARS RESPONSIBILITY?
TMZ Studios

We break down everything leading up to his death in "TMZ Investigates: Liam Payne: Who’s to Blame?" -- now streaming on Hulu.

related articles