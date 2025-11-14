Scooter Braun Had Offer to Buy OnlyFans, Ultimately Passed on Deal

Former music manager Scooter Braun is taking a pass on OnlyFans ... after the platform tried to entice him to snatch it up.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, OF reps met with Scooter, hoping to make him an offer he couldn't refuse.

We're told he asked them for paperwork on the potential deal, and 2 weeks later they got back to him ... but when he looked it over, Scooter decided it wasn't for him.

Puck News first reported the prospective deal ... claiming the music exec was "deep into talks" with the often-NSFW site's CEO, Keily Blairas. However, our sources say there was nothing "deep" about it, as Scooter's lawyers were never even involved in the brief discussion.

Based purely on the numbers, though, it's not too difficult to see why someone in Braun's position might be interested in acquiring OF -- it reportedly made $6.6 billion in revenue in 2024.

In May, Reuters reported Blairas was in talks with the Forest Road Company investor group to make a sale.

As you know, Braun rose to power in the music world after he discovered Justin Bieber on YouTube in 2007. He managed his career for more than 15 years ... plus other big celebs like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato.

Scooter's gone on to strike several blockbuster showbiz deals ... none more famous than his 2019 purchase -- and subsequent sale -- of Taylor Swift's master recordings of her first 6 albums. Of course, that lead to a very public feud between them.