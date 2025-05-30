Taylor Swift Buys Back Her Entire Catalog

Huge news from Taylor Swift -- and no, it’s not a Travis Kelce ring alert ... she now owns her entire music vault, after striking a deal to buy it back from a financial firm.

Taylor broke the news herself, cheesin’ with her masters on IG and captioning it, "You belong with me. 💚💛💜❤️🩵🖤 Letter on my site :)."

She also posted a letter explaining the details of her total Taylor takeover ... saying she now owns ALL of her masters, the recordings, the videos, and every note in between.

Taylor opened up about the two-decade fight to reclaim the catalog after Scooter Braun bought her OG masters in 2019 from Big Machine Label Group ... and without Taylor's consent. She's described that sale as a "carrot dangled and yanked away," because she's alleged she didn't have an opportunity to buy it herself.

By the way, Scooter turned around and sold the catalog to Shamrock Capital in 2020, and that's the firm she bought it from.

Taylor said thanks to her relentless grind -- re-recording Taylor’s Versions, selling out stadiums on the "Eras" tour, and fans showing up every step of the way -- she achieved billionaire status, and finally sealed the deal to get it all back.

As for "Reputation (Taylor’s Version)?" Don’t hold your breath ... Taylor says she’s barely recorded a quarter of it, hitting emotional roadblocks every time she tries. But RN, it's all confetti and champagne for Taylor!

A source close to the contract negotiations tells TMZ, don’t buy a recent report about Scooter "encouraging" Shamrock to sell to Taylor.

We're told, "Credit goes solely to the team at Shamrock Capital and Taylor’s Nashville-based management. She owns her music in spite of Scooter Braun, not because of him."