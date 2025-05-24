Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted on Cozy Florida Date Night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were back out on the town Friday night ... rolling up to Harry’s restaurant in West Palm Beach for a late-night bite.

The couple stepped out from cover at the Florida eatery just after 10 PM Friday night ... turning heads as they made their appearance.

Though they weren't showing any PDA in the pic ... an eyewitness tells TMZ they walked in hand-in-hand before the "Anti-Hero" singer took the lead.

She looked ready for summer in a floral-print off-the-shoulder sundress and her hair styled in a loose bun ... while her NFL star beau wore a printed black and white button-down.

They each strolled in -- flanked by security guards -- with a glass in their hands before sitting down at a round table. Our source believes Tay enjoyed white wine while Trav sipped on a signature cocktail.

It was a rare night out ... the couple has been notoriously private since Travis wrapped his football season with a loss at Super Bowl LIX in February, leading to split speculation.

However, they proved they're doing just fine when they popped up at a restaurant in Philadelphia for Mother's Day earlier this month.

It's no surprise they're out and about in Florida -- Travis is currently staying at a $20 million mansion in Boca Raton.

And of course, Taylor's spotting comes just days after a huge weight was lifted off her shoulders -- Justin Baldoni withdrew the subpoenas of her and her law firm in his legal battle with Blake Lively after the needed information was voluntarily provided to them.