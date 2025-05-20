Travis Kelce Spending Offseason At $20 Million Florida Mansion
Travis Kelce Parking Tight End In FL For Offseason ... Training At $20 Mil Pad!!!
Travis Kelce has headed south to shape up for the upcoming NFL year ... he's reportedly working on his body in Florida this offseason -- and getting serious about recovery in a $20 million mansion.
Kelce moved into the luxurious Boca Raton pad in April, according to the Daily Mail, arriving at the property with a buddy, a personal chef and a fleet of pricey vehicles.
The outlet reports the Kansas City Chiefs star has been spotted leaving the place to work out with a strength and conditioning coach at a gym nearby.
As for how things are when he returns, the home has all the bells and whistles necessary to maximize post-sweat sesh gains.
Check out the dwelling -- which has previously been sold twice by real estate agent Jonathan Postma since it was built in 2020 -- it's got a state-of-the-art kitchen, an amazing pool, a wine room and a game room. There's also a spa, a bar and a private dock.
The crib boasts, in total, six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Kelce, of course, is doing a 180 this offseason compared to his last one -- after jetsetting around the globe with Taylor Swift in 2024, he's hardly been seen out in 2025 ... and when he has been spotted, he's looked awfully svelte.
No word if TayTay's been down to visit him at the Boca Raton abode just yet -- but it's clear there's plenty of space for her if and when she does make the trek.