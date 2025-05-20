Travis Kelce Spending Offseason At $20 Million Florida Mansion

Travis Kelce has headed south to shape up for the upcoming NFL year ... he's reportedly working on his body in Florida this offseason -- and getting serious about recovery in a $20 million mansion.

Kelce moved into the luxurious Boca Raton pad in April, according to the Daily Mail, arriving at the property with a buddy, a personal chef and a fleet of pricey vehicles.

The outlet reports the Kansas City Chiefs star has been spotted leaving the place to work out with a strength and conditioning coach at a gym nearby.

As for how things are when he returns, the home has all the bells and whistles necessary to maximize post-sweat sesh gains.

Check out the dwelling -- which has previously been sold twice by real estate agent Jonathan Postma since it was built in 2020 -- it's got a state-of-the-art kitchen, an amazing pool, a wine room and a game room. There's also a spa, a bar and a private dock.

The crib boasts, in total, six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Kelce, of course, is doing a 180 this offseason compared to his last one -- after jetsetting around the globe with Taylor Swift in 2024, he's hardly been seen out in 2025 ... and when he has been spotted, he's looked awfully svelte.