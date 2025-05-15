Human Remains Found Near Taylor Swift’s Oceanfront Rhode Island Mansion

What are believed to be human remains have been discovered near Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion.

The body part was located Wednesday morning in the ritzy Westerly neighborhood, police confirm to TMZ.

The site of the discovery is just blocks from the home at which Taylor is known to host star-studded gatherings ... though she hasn't been spotted there in quite some time.

Police say they were called to Everett Avenue around 9:30 AM local time ... which is when they found what they believe is a human leg bone.

It's unclear how human remains washed up there and who they belong to ... but the Westerly Police Department Detective Division is investigating the matter.

The Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to TMZ the eerie find is in their possession and they will be analyzing it to "determine their history."

No foul play is suspected -- despite the recent discoveries of several bodies in New England.

NBC 10 WJAR was first to report the news.