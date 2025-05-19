Jason Kelce's Wife, Kylie, Brings Newborn Baby Finnley To Eagles Charity Event

Out And About With Baby Finnley

A new member of the Philadelphia Eagles family made a public debut over the weekend ... no, we're not talking about a draft pick -- it's Jason and Kylie Kelce's baby, Finnley!!

The little bundle of joy was present at the Eagles' 2025 Autism Walk event at Lincoln Financial Field ... tagging along while safely wrapped around her mama.

Kylie was super fan-friendly during the event ... posing with a few Eagles backers and giving the cameras a huge smile.

Now, this isn't the first time we've seen a glimpse of Finnley -- Kylie actually had her on her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast ... a show she shot three days after she gave birth (talk about dedication!!).

Shortly after, the cameras were rolling when Uncle Travis met his new niece ... which was quite the heartwarming moment.

Play video content New Heights

Even though Jason doesn't suit up on Sundays anymore ... the Linc is a spot baby Finn will have to get used to -- as the Eagles are still a massive part of the Kelce identity.