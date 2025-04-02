Travis Kelce Adorably Meets Jason's Newborn Baby On Podcast

Play video content New Heights

Travis Kelce got introduced to the newest member of the Kelce crew in an adorable way this week ... with Jason and Kylie Kelce bringing their fourth child on a podcast for a special introduction!!

The cute moment was shared on the latest edition of the "New Heights" podcast ... with the audience and the Chiefs star tight end getting a look at the three-day-old Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce.

Travis learned of his niece's name on the spot ... and let them know he was a big fan.

They even allowed Travis to say a few words to Finn ... and instead of shooting the s*** and breaking down football like he does with Jason, he kept his first chat short and sweet.

"Hey, Finn, you just look adorable," he said. "I don't even have anything to say to you."

While Jason said it'll take about six months for the baby's life to get exciting and start showing emotion, he admitted watching the birth of a child is "one of the most crazy things you can ever witness."

"There's a moment right when you see any baby I feel like that's just overwhelming," Jason said.

After announcing they were expecting to welcome a fourth back in November 2024 ... Kylie recently said on her own "Not Gonna Lie" podcast she was expecting any day. Now that the baby is here, expect the media tour to continue on her platform later this week.