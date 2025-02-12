Kylie Kelce Says Family Learned of Travis, Taylor Romance Shortly Before Hard Launch

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Travis Kelce may be dating the most popular woman in the world ... but he was tight-lipped with his own family when it came to Taylor Swift -- 'cause Kylie Kelce says they were all left in the dark in the early days of their relationship.

Jason Kelce's wife hopped on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper ... where she said JK's little bro made sure to keep updates regarding Swift as minimal as possible.

"It did not hit the group chat," she said.

While the family knew they were together before they hard launched their relationship at a Chiefs game in 2023, Kylie said they found out not long before the rest of the world was put on notice.

She also addressed all the chatter about how long it took her to get acquainted with Taylor ... revealing she didn't meet Travis for "close to a year" after dating Jason, so it's not as weird as people thought.

Not only that, she said Taylor was "a little busy" during the start of their relationship -- a reference to her ultra-popular "Eras" tour.

"It's just so silly to me that's like the storyline that's written," Kylie said.

The two have been spotted together plenty of times since -- from sitting together during the Chiefs' playoff run to Kylie and even attending some of the Swift's tour stops.