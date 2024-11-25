Jason Kelce's Wife, Kylie, Gets Own Podcast, 'Not Gonna Lie'

Great news for people who can't get enough of the Kelces -- Jason's wife, Kylie, is getting into the podcast game ... promising not to hold back with her very own show.

The 32-year-old announced the new "Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce" show on Monday ... which was put together by Wave Sports And Entertainment -- the same company that runs Jason and Travis' popular "New Heights" show that just landed a $100 million payday.

In the announcement trailer, Kylie joked about how it took her some time to come up with the name for her show -- saying "Yet Another Kelce Show" and "F*** Around And Find Out" landed on the cutting room floor.

The execs over at Wave are pumped to add another Kelce to the roster ... with EVP of Original Content Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel saying, "From social media to commercials to her fan-favorite cameos on 'New Heights,' Kylie's refreshing candor, sharp wit and relatability has consistently resonated with a global audience."

"'Not Gonna Lie' will bring more of that Kylie authenticity we all know and love, and we’re beyond thrilled she chose Wave as her home for this series."

While the soon-to-be mother of four said she is shocked to be starting a podcast, she explained that with everyone seemingly infatuated with the family as of late ... it's best people hear directly from her.

Plenty of people were pumped by the announcement... and that includes her brother-in-law -- as the Chiefs' star tight end said, "We need more!!!!!!👏🏽👏🏽"

Kylie is no stranger to the microphone ... as she appeared on an episode of "New Heights" back in 2023 ... which has 8.2 million views.