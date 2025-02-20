Kylie Kelce Raves About Taylor Swift, 'Love & Appreciate Her' for Making Travis Happy

Play video content Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce

Jason Kelce isn't the only one noticing the impact Taylor Swift has had on Travis -- even Kylie is raving about what the singer's doing for her bro-in-law ... saying she adores how happy she makes him!!

Kylie spoke all about it on the latest episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast ... while clarifying a statement she made on "Call Her Daddy" about not eating Swift's home-cooked meal during a double date.

The soon-to-be mother of four said it wasn't by choice ... as the bun in her oven "overwhelmed me with hormones and suggested if I consume anything other than crackers, then it might be seen again."

She then asked why people are trying to "pit women against women" ... saying it's dumb and counterproductive.

"I am very forthcoming with how much I love and appreciate [Taylor Swift], and how much I love the fact you can tell how happy Travis is," she said. "And that's what I care about."

Kylie also had to address speculation she wasn't super interested in meeting Swift at first ... saying that was really not her request -- there was just a thing called the "Eras" tour going on at the time.

It echoes a similar point her hubby made on the "Fitz & Whit" podcast ... when he said the change in his bro has "been staggering" after linking up with Tay.

Play video content Fitz & Whit

"I think sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you," he said, subtly referencing Travis' partnership with Swift. "And that's a good thing."