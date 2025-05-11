Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Out in Philadelphia, First Sighting in Months

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ain't brothers ... but, they certainly brought the love to Philadelphia -- and, their fans can now breathe a sigh of relief.

The two stepped out in the city together on Sunday ... and, someone snapped a pic of them hanging out inside a restaurant.

📷| Taylor and Travis were seen in Philly! pic.twitter.com/rl4fEyFQyb — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) May 11, 2025 @swifferupdates

Check out the photos ... Taylor's flashing a big grin while walking through the place while her man follows along behind her -- looking a bit more stoic.

It's their first public appearance together in months ... and, it will put many rumors about the two splitting to rest.

If you haven't been paying attention to the online buzz around the pair ... some fans have hit the alarm because these two lovebirds have been MIA since they grabbed dinner in New York City in March.

They even skipped the Met Gala ... with our sources saying they were simply too busy to appear at the glamourous event last week.

Taylor looks relatively unbothered in these pics BTW ... even though she was on the receiving end of a subpoena in the Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively lawsuit late last week.

Remember, Justin alleged Taylor showed up to a meeting he had with Blake ... and, alleged texts from Lively show she referred to Taylor as a "dragon" and to herself as the "mother of dragons."

A spokesperson for the popstar fired back at the subpoena news ... telling us, "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see 'It Ends With Us' until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history."