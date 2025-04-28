Travis Kelce Unfollows Ryan Reynolds on IG Amid Taylor Swift's Beef With Blake Lively

Taylor Swift’s drama with Blake Lively seems to be heating up -- and Travis Kelce’s riding hard for his girl, hitting unfollow on the actress' hubby Ryan Reynolds' IG.

When you search for Travis, his name’s nowhere to be found on Ryan's IG. Not sure when Travis smashed that unfollow button, but it’s pretty fresh -- and for what it’s worth, Ryan’s still following him.

FYI, Blake’s still got Taylor on her list, but not Travis. As for Taylor, she’s following literally no one at all.

TMZ broke the story earlier this year -- Taylor felt Blake was using her in her legal battle with "It Ends with Us" costar and director of the film Justin Baldoni, and hated being called one of Blake’s "dragons" ... as if she were some weapon to flex.

We were also told Taylor showed up at Blake’s place when Blake asked, not knowing there was a whole meeting happening with Justin over a rewritten "It Ends with Us" scene. Justin claimed he felt totally ambushed when Taylor and Ryan rolled in.