Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Share Intimate Kiss After Wrexham's Promotion

Smooching Their Way to the Next Tier

Play video content BACKGRID

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively couldn't keep their hands off each other after the soccer team he owns was promoted once again ... sharing a sweet moment on the pitch, accompanied by a smooch.

The stars were in Wales Saturday to watch Wrexham AFC -- the team Reynolds purchased with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney back in November 2020 -- beat Charlton Athletic 3-0.

While American sports teams don't jump league to league, soccer clubs in the UK do have the ability ... and, with the win, Wrexham has now moved into a higher division -- one step down from the almighty Premier League in the country.

Blake and Ryan celebrated the victory on the pitch, surrounded by other club officials and players. They chatted with fans -- and Blake even leaned into the crowd to take a picture or two ... giving off "woman of the people" vibes.

Ryan and Blake were later filmed talking off in the middle of the pitch ... when Blake grabbed his hands and leaned in for a kiss -- a sweet, quiet moment for the A-listers.

And then, like any strong couple in the digital age, it looks like they took some photos and videos of one another before heading out.

Wrexham AFC is just one step away from English soccer's Premier League after being promoted into the system’s second tier — the Red Dragons' third straight promotion.

Reynolds spoke about the promotion -- the team's third in three seasons, a remarkable stretch that has taken the club from semi-professional status to a fully fledged up-and-coming competitor to the league's elite teams -- after the match.

Lively posted after the match ... thanking the city of Wrexham -- and highlighting Rob and Ryan for the "love and respect that pours out of you each and together exponentially grows and creates more joy, more possibilities, more magic, more history."

It's a positive moment in what's been a pretty difficult start to 2025 for Ryan and Blake ... with the two facing criticism amid their legal drama with Justin Baldoni.

Play video content TMZ.com

There are too many developments to write about here ... but, we've put together a timeline video for you to catch up on all the allegations, lawsuits and shocking details you may have missed.