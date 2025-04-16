Blake Lively Named a 'Titan' on TIME's 100 Most Influential People List

Blake Lively has raced passed "influential person" and taken on immortal status ... 'cause TIME just named her a "Titan" on its annual 100 Most Influential People of 2025 list.

The actress was included on the list in the "Titans" category alongside recognizable names like Serena Williams, 'SNL' creator Lorne Michaels, Simone Biles and Mark Zuckerberg, along with a coterie of other famous faces.

The "Titans" category is for people who are leaders in their field and those who have "made a transformative impact on the world." In past years, the honor has been given to big names like Bill Gates, Michelle Obama and George W. Bush.

Sherrilyn Ifill -- a notable civil rights attorney -- wrote the blurb about Blake for the publication ... saying she's never seen "Gossip Girl" or paid much attention to BL on the red carpet, but knows her instead as "a philanthropist and a student of our country’s most intractable problems."

Ifill notes Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, made a big donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund back in the day ... and, when Ifill spoke to Lively, she was stunned by how much research BL had done on the organization, and the two struck up a friendship.

Ifill calls Lively a serious person who understands the horrors of systemic racism and who is working to make America a fairer place for all people, regardless of skin color or ethnicity.

Worth noting ... Lively's recent legal drama regarding Justin Baldoni and claims of sexual harassment on the set of "It Ends with Us" didn't make it into the mag -- not exactly surprising.

As you know ... Baldoni and Blake are suing each other for allegedly taking part in smear campaigns against the other -- and, while some in Hollywood are backing Blake, others are starting to speak out against the star.

The movie's storyboard artist Talia Spencer sat down with "60 Minutes Australia" for an interview that aired this weekend and claimed Blake "smelled [Justin's] kindness, mistook it for weakness and tried to take advantage and take power" on the flick.

Blake filed last month to get Justin's lawsuit against her dismissed ... though so far, she hasn't had any success.

Now, she's a TIME "Titan" -- and, we can't imagine everyone is happy about it.

