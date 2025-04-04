Blake Lively Says Justin Baldoni Trying to Silence All Harassment Victims

Blake Lively is outraged by Justin Baldoni's latest declaration in their bombastic PR war, claiming her former costar thinks sexual harassment victims should NOT be protected under the law.

Here's the deal ... late Thursday, the "It Ends With Us" director clapped back at Blake's attempt to get his lawsuit against her thrown out ... opposing her motion on the grounds she allegedly orchestrated, participated in and directed a smear campaign "designed to ruin the reputations and careers" of his production company.

Play video content TMZ.com

His attorney also invoked Justin's First Amendment right to drag her into court for making false accusations about him.

Now, Blake's legal team -- attorneys Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson -- tells TMZ ... "That’s right: Justin Baldoni, the man who has built his brand on supposedly speaking up for victims, believes that the First Amendment rights of victims of sexual assault and harassment to speak out should give way to the rights of perpetrators to sue their victims ‘into oblivion.’"

They add, Justin and his lawyer Bryan Freedman are so "hell bent" on destroying Blake ... they're trying to "shed" a law meant to protect victims and send a chilling effect to others from speaking out.

Freedman, of course, sees it exactly the opposite way, telling us ... "Ms. Lively and her circle of Hollywood elites cannot prevent my clients from exercising their constitutional right to petition the court to clear their names from her false and harmful claims."