Blake Lively Files Motion to Dismiss Justin Baldoni's Lawsuit

Blake Lively is following the same game plan as her husband Ryan Reynolds ... officially asking a judge to cut her out of Justin Baldoni's lawsuit.

Blake filed her motion to dismiss Thursday, and according to the docs ... she says Justin's actually violating the law by filing his lawsuit against her, because it's all being done for revenge.

She says her "It Ends With Us" costar and director only filed his defamation suit against her, Ryan and her publicist after Blake filed her lawsuit alleging he had sexually harassed her while making the movie, and launched a smear campaign when she reported the alleged abuse to the studio.

Blake says under California law Justin is barred from suing her based on her accusing him of sexual harassment -- which is why she wants the judge to dismiss his suit against her.

In the new docs, Blake's lawyers say Justin and his company, Wayfarer Studios, have "created more liability for themselves by their malicious efforts to sue Ms. Lively 'into oblivion.'" That liability will come in the form of a lot of money -- Blake says Justin will have to pay her legal fees, plus massive damages for having filed this kind of suit against her.

Blake also addresses the bullying narrative Team Baldoni's put out ... claiming Blake and Ryan are using their A-list Hollywood power to bully him. According to the docs, it's actually Justin doing the bullying with a lawsuit "designed to further [Baldoni's] sinister campaign to 'bury' and 'destroy' Ms. Lively for speaking out about sexual harassment and retaliation."