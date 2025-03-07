Kevin Bacon, Alison Brie, Kate Mara, More Show Out at South by Southwest

Play video content Shutterstock

The 2025 South by Southwest film festival, AKA SXSW, kicks off this weekend in Austin, Texas ... and we have your first look at the star-studded weekend ahead!

The Shutterstock Portrait Studio was filled to the brim Friday with stars such as Kevin Bacon, Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Lili Reinhart, and Kate Mara, who were all in the building to promote their upcoming projects.

Of course, like many folks, we are eagerly anticipating the premiere of "Another Simple Favor," starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, which will be shown tonight at the festival.

Also slated to be screened this weekend are documentaries about American icons Sally Ride and Carl Lewis.