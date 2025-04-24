Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Stun at TIME100 Gala
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively It's Our Time To Shine
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are clocking in ... because they just got the TIME100 Gala ... and they look stunning.
Ryan's looking totally dapper in a tuxedo ... and Blake's glowing in a red dress, with a bunch of jewelry.
As we reported ... Blake raced past "influential person" and took on immortal status last week, because TIME named her a "TITAN" on its annual 100 Most Influential People of 2025 list.
The "Titans" category is for folks who are leaders in their field and those who have "made a transformative impact on the world" ... and the honor's previously been bestowed on people like Michelle Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Gates.
Blake's getting her flowers from TIME here ... and the publication's previously recognized Ryan ... her husband made the cut in 2017, when he was part of the TIME100.