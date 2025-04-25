Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Megyn Kelly Slams Blake Lively's Time100 Gala Honor as 'Ridiculous Joke'

Blake Lively Actress' Time100 Honor Is A 'Ridiculous Joke' ... Megyn Kelly Slams

Published
Megyn Kelly and blake lively getty 1
Getty

Blake Lively's TIME100 honor is a "ridiculous joke" to Megyn Kelly ... who minced no words while slamming the actress' inclusion on TIME magazine's "Most Influential People" of the year list.

Megyn gave a scathing review of Blake being honored as a "Titan" while on the red carpet at the TIME100 gala Thursday night ... telling the Daily Mail she "shouldn't be" at the event at all and "has no influence over anything."

Commenting on her fiery legal battle against her "It Ends With Us" costar Justin Baldoni, the media personality added ... "I think she launched a fake MeToo allegation and she's lived to regret doing it, because virtually every allegation she has made has fallen apart."

Celebs Attend TIME100 Gala
Launch Gallery
Celebs Attend TIME100 Gala Launch Gallery
Getty

MK even criticized TIME for inviting Blake to the red carpet, calling it "very wrong."

Taking another shot, she also said she's hoping to get a selfie with the "Gossip Girl" alum as well as Meghan Markle because they both "provided [her] with so many hours of content" for "The Megyn Kelly Show."

Megyn Kelly time 100 getty 1
Getty

Blake was announced as a TIME "Titan" earlier this month along with recognizable names such as Serena Williams, 'SNL' creator Lorne Michaels, and Simone Biles.

041625_tmz_live_blake_lively_kal
MAKING AN IMPACT
TMZ.com

She was praised as a "philanthropist and a student of our country’s most intractable problems" with her 2019 NAACP Legal Defense Fund contribution cited as a supporting factor.

Blake likely had Megyn rolling her eyes last night during a speech she made at the New York City event, in which she seemingly alluded to her highly publicized drama with Justin.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

During her speech, she called the "Titan" honor "surreal and deeply significant" during a time "where the most valuable currency seems to be anger, it feels like an act of defiance to commune and celebrate all the good that is alive in the world."

She also noted her life has been most influenced by her mother, Willie Elaine McAlpin, who she said was a "survivor of the worst crime someone can commit against a woman."

blake lively and mom elaine time 100 getty 1
Getty

She proudly explained her mom -- who also accompanied her to the gala -- refused to shut down "in fear and unfair shame" ... which is the only reason she's alive today.

As we all know, Blake got her flowers from the magazine as she's embroiled in a nasty legal battle with Justin, who she sued in December for sexual harassment, retaliation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more.

032025_tmz_live_lively_baldoni_kal
FOLLOWING SUIT
TMZ.com

He filed a lawsuit against her, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane in return for allegedly hijacking his film and creating a smear campaign against him. He also asked for a whopping $400 million in damages.

Blake Lively Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Blake Lively Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

The intense legal drama didn't rain on Blake's parade ... she walked the red carpet for the TIME100 gala Thursday night alongside Ryan and her mom, smiling for all in a red off-the-shoulder gown.

No update on if the selfie Megyn wanted came into fruition. Stay tuned ...

related articles